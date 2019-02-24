Four arrested for ‘tampering with electronic documents’

The Cyber Crime Police of Visakhapatnam on Saturday arrested four persons for stealing confidential information and tampering electronic documents, at Sub-Registrar office Madhurwada.

The arrested has been identified as R. Venkata Kiran Kumar, a resident of Vizianagaram district and a computer operator, P Sai Kumar, a resident of Marripalem, senior assistant in SRO office, Gajuwaka, R. Mani Kumar, resident of Gajuwaka and working as document writer in Gajuwaka Area and S. Siva Rama Krishna, working as freelance loan consultant for SBI bank Loans and registrations.

According to Cyber Crime Inspector V. Gopinath, an application reached the Sub-Registrar office Madhurwada, for registration of a land in Yendada area. The 480 sft land is said to be under dispute, as such the application is liable to be rejected. However in this case, the owner of the land, who hails from Hyderabad allegedly fixed a deal to give ₹36 lakh to Kiran, Sai Kumar, Mani Kumar and Siva Rama Krishna, if they get the application approved for registration.

On December 27, 2018, the four persons, stealing the password of Sub-Registrar, have approved the application. Kasi Achala Sheela, in-charge Sub Registrar of the office, who found that miscellaneous approval was given in fraudulent manner by the name of Sub-registrar without her knowledge, approached the Cyber Crime Police. Based on the complaint, the Cyber Crime Police arrested the four persons.

An I-Phone and three android mobile phones were seized from the accused. Cases have been booked under Sec 65 & 66 C & D IT Act of Cyber Crime P.S Visakhapatnam City.