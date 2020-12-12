Four arrested for extortion

The Duvvada police in the city arrested four persons for allegedly extorting money from a realtor on Friday.

Police recovered ₹60,000 in cash, a fake pistol and a sharp-edged knife from them. They were produced in the court and sent to judicial remand for 15 days.

“A man named P.S.N. Raju of Duvvada, working at the steel plant, was operating a real estate business in his wife’s name. Two local ruffians named P. Santosh and M. Lovaraju were allegedly demanding money from him and had also threatened to kill him,” Duvvada Circle Inspector K. Lakshmi said.

The duo collected ₹9.5 lakh in phases and still wanted more. Two days ago, they allegedly held him captive in a four-storied building and demanded a huge amount of money.

Mr. Raju somehow managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the police. The police teams, after a day’s search, arrested them and two of their accomplices Nagesh and Gandhi.

The CI said Santosh, a known anti-social element in Gajuwaka and Duvvada, is an accused in nine cases, including attempt to murder. Lovaraju has four cases pending against him.

“Both have been extorting money from people in Gajuwaka and Duvvada from quite some time,” the CI added.