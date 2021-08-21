Four arrested for duping youth with fake job promises

The Kurnool police arrested four persons on Thursday night in three different incidents of running a job racket and duping youth.

Superintendent of Police Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy said at a press conference that Mohammed Abdus Salam, Shaik Saleem Basha had duped 22 persons in the name of Deputy Inspector General of Police promising them clerical jobs in the police department and collected about ₹7 lakh from each.

A case has been registered in the Orvakal police station and the two persons had reportedly collected ₹1.28 crore.

The accused created medical examination certificates, training letters and appointment orders to make it look real. The SP has asked people not to believe in such promises and no recruitment was being done.

Two such incidents came to light in Aluru and Owk police stations too. The accused, Sulakshna Reddy, Pavan Kishore and Prashanth Reddy promised Train Ticket Examiner jobs in the Indian Railways and gave fake appointment orders. They had reportedly collected ₹28.30 lakh from people.

In another case, the Special Enforcement Bureau sleuths confiscated 24 silver biscuits and 5 chains (24 kg) valued at ₹15 lakh and ₹11.28 lakh cash during a vehicle check on Friday at the Panchalingala check post on the National Highway No.44.

The items were reportedly being transported from Hyderabad to a jewellery shop in Salem in Tamil Nadu. One T.G. Ashok Kumar was detained by the police for not possessing valid documents.