Four arrested for cheating a person with loan offer

Four persons who tried to cheat a person in the name of securing a loan for setting up a business were arrested by the Kurnool police on Thursday.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Bindhu Madhav, the complainant J. Somasekhar of Siddavaram village in Bellary mandal of neighbouring Karnataka State came into contact with Harish alias ‘Harsha’ of Bengaluru, who claimed to have contacts in major IT companies. Harsha made Somasekhar believe that he could secure a loan of ₹20 crore from any of the private companies for setting up a factory or a private trust.

Mr. Bindhu Madhav said that Harsha put up a condition that ₹15 lakh has to be paid in advance as GST payment. On November 13 (Wednesday), Somasekhar, along with his friend Basavaraju, came to meet Harsha at a private hotel in Kurnool. In the hotel room, Somasekhar found three others, Bhanu Pratap, Pratap Reddy and Sridhar from Bengaluru, apart from Harsha. Somasekhar grew suspicious and informed the police, but the four fled from the hotel before police arrived.

Kurnool II Town police arrested them within 12 hours and seized a car and four mobile phones. Mr. Bindhu Madhav asked people not to fall prey to people who try to dupe in the name of investments and high returns.

