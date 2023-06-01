Four arrested for ‘abducting’ elderly man for money and property in Prakasam district

June 01, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Prakasam police rescued an elderly man who was allegedly abducted for money and property and arrested four persons in connection with the case on June 1 (Thursday).

A special team formed by Superintendent of Police Malika Garg cracked the case in just 10 hours with the help of technology. CCTV footage obtained from a toll plaza near Cumbum helped the police identify the car purportedly used in the crime. This led to the arrest of the driver and three other persons who allegedly abducted 87-year-old Pedddireddy Ramireddy from the remote Puslapu village near Bestavaripeta when he came there to receive his old-age pension.

The CCTV footage and tracing of the locations of cell phones helped the police crack the case

In coordination with the Nandyal police, a team of police from Cumbum arrested Ramu and his two friends and rescued the old man who was injured from thrashing by the accused. Later, Mr. Ramireddy was admitted to the Nandyal Government Hospital.

The police seized three mobile phones from the accused identified as Pasupula Ramu (30), Boya Nagarjuna (30) and B. Kedarnadh Raju (29), all hailing from Nandyal district. The police are on the lookout for two others— Ramesh and Kalavati—in connection with the case.

Investigation revealed that the Ramu, son of Kalavathi, was a close relative of Mr. Ramireddy. He allegedly hatched a conspiracy to grab ₹25 lakh and 2.70 acres of land belonging to Mr. Ramireddy. He had taken a house on rent in Nandyal five days before abducting Mr. Ramireddy.

The SP appreciated Marakapur Deputy Superintendent of Police and his team for swiftly cracking the case. The accused have been sent to judicial remand.