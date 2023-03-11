Four arrested, 6 kg of ganja seized

March 11, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST

The West Zone police arrested four ganja smugglers and consumers, including a woman, and seized about six kg of ganja from their possession.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao, at a press conference here on Saturday, said the police arrested V. Nagamani of Tadepalli, and three others, Shaik Ameenoor, Karibulla Laskhar and Abbasuddin, natives of West Bengal.

The trio were doing handloom works in Vijayawada, and got addicted to ganja. The accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the ACP said.