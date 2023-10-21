Four additional judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court sworn in

October 21, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Governor S. Abdul Nazeer administered the oath of office to four newly appointed additional judges of the High Court (HC), in Vijayawada, on October 21 in the presence of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other dignitaries in Vijayawada.

The judges are Harinath Nunepally, Kiranmayee Mandava, Sumathi Jagadam and Nyapathy Vijay. They will be in those posts for a period of two years from the date of taking charge.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended their appointment as additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and it was duly approved by the President Droupadi Murmu. The Ministry of Law issued the orders of their appointment on October 18.