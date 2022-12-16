Founder V-C of SRM Educational Group meets PM, hails G20 presidency for India

December 16, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Paarivendhar congratulates Modi on BJP’s resounding victory in the Gujarat elections

P. Sujatha Varma

Member of the Lok Sabha and founder Chancellor of SRM Group of Educational Institutions T.R. Paarivendhar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.

He congratulated Mr. Modi on BJP’s resounding victory in the Gujarat elections and said it was a matter of pride for India to take over G20 presidency. He presented a souvenir to Mr. Modi.

Conference

Meanwhile, in SRM University-AP, a three-day international conference on Electronic and Photonic Integrated Circuits (EPIC-2022) is under way.

State Director for Technical Education Ch. Nagarani inaugurated the event on Thursday. The objective of hosting EPIC-2022 is to provide a hybrid mode research platform to research scholars, scientists, industry experts and academic professional worldwide to share their accomplishments and exchange ideas in the field of Electronics and Photonics.

The conference will host lectures by renowned academicians and researchers from across the world, including Nobel Laureate Prof. David Wineland from University of Oregon, U.S.A.

University Vice-Chancellor Manoj K. Arora urged experts to handhold the faculty and researchers in the SRM institution under their mentorship and guidance.

