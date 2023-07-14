Founder-chairman of Sri Chaitanya Group B. S. Rao passes away

July 14, 2023 05:30 am | Updated 03:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Founder and Chairman of Sri Chaitanya Group of Educational Institutions Boppana Satyanarayana Rao, popularly known as B. S. Rao, died on Thursday at a private hospital while undergoing treatment after he reportedly had a fall in the bathroom, in Hyderabad. He was 76 and is survived by wife Jhansi Lakshmi Bai and two daughters Sushma and Seema.

His body is being brought to Vijayawada and the last rites would be performed at the main campus of Sri Chaitanya College at Tadigadapa, on Friday.

Dr. Rao, along with his wife Jhansi Lakshmi Bai, started Sri Chaitanya educational institute in a small way in 1986 and gradually expanded branches. Today, the Chaitanya group has more than 500 colleges and 300 schools across the country.

A native of Angaluru village in Krishna district, he was the third child of Janamma and Nagabhushanam and had six siblings.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Kolanukonda Sivaji expressed sadness and conveyed his profound grief to the bereaved family members. He said B. S. Rao had touched the lives of lakhs of students through the educational institutions he established in the last four decades. Many students who passed out of Chaitanya schools and colleges had carved out enviable careers.

