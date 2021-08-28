Foundation stone to be laid for Telugu, Sanskrit Academy soon

Telugu and Sanskrit Academy chairperson N. Lakshmi Parvathi and AKNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagannadha Rao, right, releasing a book in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

28 August 2021 00:24 IST

The facility in Tirupati will also have a language research centre: Lakshmi Parvathi

Telugu and Sanskrit Academy (Andhra Pradesh) chairperson N. Lakshmi Parvathi on Friday said that the former Chief Ministers, N.T. Rama Rao and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, had played a laudable role in the promotion of the Telugu language.

Ms. Parvathi was addressing a gathering of literary personalities, teachers, and students during the one-day conference on the promotion of language (Telugu and Sanskrit) at Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) on the State government’s plans to promote the two languages.

“A foundation stone will soon be laid for the Telugu and Sanskrit Academy in Tirupati. A language research centre will also be set up in the academy,” Ms. Parvathi said.

Diploma course in AKNU

In his address, AKNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagannadha Rao proposed his idea of introducing a diploma course in Sanskrit in the university. Responding to it, Ms. Parvathi assured to explore the possibility.

The Vice-Chancellor said that AKNU would provide support to revive the Telugu Academy Centre of the Telugu University at Bommuru in East Godavari district.

A book, ‘Karmeeram’, authored by S.R. Pruthvi was released on the occasion.

Retired lecturer of Eluru-based Sanskrit College D. Prabhakar Sarma and Sanskrit Academy executive member Kappaganta Ramakrishna were among others who spoke at the conference.