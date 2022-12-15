  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

Foundation stone laid for widening of A.T. Agraharam Road in Guntur

Move to help ease traffic problems being faced by people of three divisions in the city

December 15, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

To widen, construct side drains, road medians and central lighting system at A.T. Agraharam in the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), YSR Congress Party MLC Lella Appireddy, Guntur West MLA Maddali Giri, Guntur Agriculture Market Yard chairman Ch. Yesuratnam, GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu along with GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri laid the foundation stone here on Thursday.

Mr. Appireddy said the new road would help ease the traffic congestion being faced by the residents of 24, 30 and 31 divisions of the city besides ensuring a hassle-free ride for those going towards Chilakaluripet, Narasaraopet, Sattenapalli and Hyderabad.

The road widening and beautification was taken up with the funds released by the government as part of the phased development of the city, with the objective of making it a role model for the entire State, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.