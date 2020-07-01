Andhra Pradesh

Foundation stone laid for various projects in Visakhapatnam

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao laid the foundation stone for various development works along with MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagi Reddy on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the government was implementing various welfare schemes to provide quality education. These include Amma Vodi, Vasati Deevena, Vidya Deevena and provision of basic amenities in schools. He called upon the public to avail the benefit of the schemes.

He distributed essential commodities to the poor in Simhachalam, laid the foundation stone for construction of a dining hall at the ZP High School at Gajuwaka with MPLADS of Mr. Satyanarayana. The Minister also laid the foundation for construction of a road in Zone-V of GVMC at a cost of ₹40 lakh and for construction of RCC drains.

