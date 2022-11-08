Foundation stone laid for TTD Kalyana mandapam at Yaganti

The Hindu Bureau YAGANTI (NANDYAL DIST.)
November 07, 2022 23:28 IST

TTD Chairman Y.V Subba Reddy laying the foundation at Yaganti in Nandyal district on Monday.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will construct a kalyana mandapam at Yaganti in Nandyal district at a cost of ₹3 crore for which TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy laid the foundation stone on Monday.

The trust board on a request from its member and Panyam legislator Katasani Rambhupal Reddy took the decision to build the kalyana mandapam at Yaganti, which is one of the most sacred places in Andhra Pradesh, said the TTD Chairman after laying the foundation.

“All these years, there were not many facilities for the devotees here in spite of Yaganti being a prominent pilgrim centre, so we have decided to construct a Kalyana mandapam here,” Mr. Subba Reddy added.

Tenders for the structure will be invited soon after which work will commence, he said, agreeing that work on all other TTD kalyana mandapams under development would be expedited. “We are keen to take forward the Hindu Dharma Prachara activities in a big way,” he observed.

On the auspicious occasion of Kartika Pournami, the celestial Karthika Deepotsavam was observed on Monday evening.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Nandyal MP Brahmananda Reddy, Kurnool MLA Mohammed Hafiz and TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy were present.

