Foundation stone laid for skill development centre

Visakhapatnam

18 June 2020 23:35 IST

Officials of Andhra University, along with Avanthi Feeds Limited, laid the foundation stone for the AU-Avanthi Aquaculture Skill Development Centre at AU Marine Living Resources Building, on the university campus on Thursday.

AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D Prasada Reddy said that the centre, set up at a budget of ₹1.25 crore, will be useful for youth from the fisherfolk community to upgrade their skills and secure employment. He said that three more skill development centres are going to be set up in the varsity, including one with Hoon Maritime Institute and another Centre-State collaborated IoT skill development centre.

Expressing happiness on their collaboration with Andhra University, Avanthi Feeds managing director A. Indra Kumar said that they would extend complete support to the centre.

Registrar V. Krishna Mohan and Science College Principal T. Vinod Rao were present.