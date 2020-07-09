Foundation stone laid for seed refining centre

Visakhapatnam

09 July 2020 23:36 IST

‘Govt. committed to development of N. Andhra’

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu on Thursday reiterated that the State Government is committed to the development of north Andhra.

The Minister laid the foundation stone for a seed refining centre and godown at Gandhavaram village of Chodavaram mandal in the district on Thursday in presence of Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and District Collector V. Vinay Chand.

Advertising

Advertising

The 4,000 MT capacity seed refining centre would be set up on a five-acre site at an estimated cost of ₹4.70 crore. The centre would be able to supply the necessary seeds for Visakhapatnam district.

Mr. Kannababu said that the Chief Minister was according top priority to the provision of irrigation facilities to Visakhapatnam district. The Rythu Bharosa Kendras would provide all services required by farmers, he said.