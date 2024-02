February 14, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha virtually laid the foundation stone for the proposed ₹250-crore biogas plant to be set up by Reliance Bio Energy Limited in 36 acres at Kapavaram village in East Godavari district on Wednesday. The project is likely to be commissioned by the end of 2024. The annual biogas production is around 7,000 metric tonnes, according to an official release.