HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foundation stone laid for Regional Training Centre in Rajahmundry Central Prison

November 15, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister Taneti Vanita on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Coastal Andhra Regional Training Centre in Rajahmundry Central Prison. The 200-seated facility will be used for training the prison personnel of the region.

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat, Home and Prisons & Correctional Services Department Principal Secretary and Director General of Prisons Harish Kumar Gupta, DIG Prisons Mr. Ravi Kiran, East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha and other officials were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.