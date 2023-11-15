Foundation stone laid for Regional Training Centre in Rajahmundry Central Prison

November 15, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Home Minister Taneti Vanita on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Coastal Andhra Regional Training Centre in Rajahmundry Central Prison. The 200-seated facility will be used for training the prison personnel of the region.

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat, Home and Prisons & Correctional Services Department Principal Secretary and Director General of Prisons Harish Kumar Gupta, DIG Prisons Mr. Ravi Kiran, East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha and other officials were present.