Foundation stone laid for Jagannna Colony houses

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 June 2021 23:38 IST

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao performed the ‘bhoomi puja’ and laid the foundation stone for construction of 303 houses at an estimated cost of ₹5.45 crore, under the ‘YSR Jagananna Colony’ scheme, at Vellanki village in Bheemunipatnam constituency in the district on Thursday.

Construction of 15,60,227 free houses across the State, at an estimated cost of ₹28,084 crore, was launched by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy through virtual mode from his camp office at Tadepalli.

Participating in the programme at Vellanki, the Tourism Minister said that the construction of 5,000 houses would be taken up in the district in the first phase at a cost of ₹90 crore. The housing colonies would be developed on par with private housing layouts with underground drainage, electricity and Internet facilities. The value of each house, including the land cost, would range between ₹5 and ₹15 lakh.

He said that the Chief Minister was fulfilling all his promises made during his padayatra held before the elections. There was total transparency in the identification of beneficiaries and no discrimination was done on the basis of political affiliation, he said.

Collector V. Vinay Chand said that the construction of houses on sites which were under litigation would be taken up once they were cleared by the court.

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, RDO Penchala Kishore and Housing PD Srinivasa Rao attended the ceremony.