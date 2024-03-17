ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation stone laid for 100-bed cancer hospital at Mangalampalem in Vizianagaram district

March 17, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Uppalapati Foundation president Uppalapati V. Raju laying foundation stone for construction of cancer hospital at Mangalampalem of Vizianagaram district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

A US-based Uppalapati Foundation president Uppalapati V. Raju on Sunday laid foundation stone for the construction of Vijayasree memorial 100-bed cancer hospital on the premises of Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust at Mangalamapalem in Kothavalasa mandal of Vizianagaram district. Mr. Raju came forward to construct the hospital in memory of his wife Vijayasree He unveiled her statue in the presence of the several doctors and representatives of the Trust.

Mr. Raju said that many cancer patients were dying due to the lack of access for medicines and treatment. He hoped that the hospital would provide services free of cost to the poor. The Trust founder Raparthi Jagadish Babu said that many patients in remote areas were not even going for treatment as they were unable to bear the cost. He thanked Mr. Raju for coming forward to provide ₹2.5 crore for construction of the cancer hospital. Mr. Raju distributed artificial limbs to the physically challenged persons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US