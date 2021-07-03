Foundation stone laid at BDL for Environmental Testing Facility

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 July 2021 01:16 IST

‘This will be a state-of-the-art facility in the country’

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, on Friday laid the foundation stone for establishing Environmental Testing Facility at the Visakhapatnam unit of Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

Speaking on the occasion, Commodore (Retd) Siddharth Mishra, CMD, BDL, stated, “The facility will be first of its kind in the country and will contribute towards the further realisation of ‘Atmanirbharta’ in the Defence sector. The facility, once operational, will enhance BDL’s capability in the testing infrastructure for torpedoes and underwater weapons.”

The facility will consist of a vibration testing facility, thermal chamber and walking chamber for a whole torpedo.

This will be a state-of-the-art facility in India, wherein the vibration test of the whole torpedo of 8 meter length and 2 tonnes of weight can be carried out at a time. The Visakhapatnam Unit of BDL has been set up exclusively to manufacture torpedoes and other underwater weapons for the Indian Navy.

The manufacturing process involves various environmental tests, including vibration tests, which are carried out in a real-time simulated condition to assess the functionality.

N.P. Diwakar, Director (Technical), Commodore A Madhava Rao (Retd), Executive Director (KBU & PSG), S.V. Kameswar, General Manager & Visakhapatnam Unit Head, and senior officials from CINA, NSTL & Indian Navy, were present.