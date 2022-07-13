Foundation laid for infrastructure development at SRM University-AP

New facilities for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship to be set up

New facilities for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship to be set up

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A. Suresh on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for infrastructure development in the Phase-III of SRM University-AP.

In the earlier phases, two academic blocks, an administrative block, a research building, dining areas, an auditorium and six hostel buildings have been constructed and they are functioning in full-fledged manner.

P. Sathyanarayanan, president of SRM University-AP, said that the new infrastructure was being created in an area of 10,000sft. “It is the faculty, students, and the opportunities that make a university, not bricks and mortar. We have a proven track record of achievers in research, entrepreneurship, placement, and higher studies,” he said, adding that the foundation was laid on the auspicious ‘Guru Purnima’ day.

A slew of facilities for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship will be opened for the students.

In a statement, T.R. Paarivendhar, founder chancellor of the SRM Group of Educational Institutions, said that these new projects would give an impetus to the modern education eco-system in the State.

The new phase will see Centres of Excellence in artificial intelligence and machine learning, data and analytics, sustainability and other futuristic areas of research and innovation and state-of-art classrooms, he said.

In his address, Pro-Vice-Chancellor D. Narayana Rao highlighted the gamut of opportunities at SRM University-AP. Mr. Suresh acknowledged the contributions of the SRM group of institutions to bridging the gap between the haves and have-nots.

Vice-Chancellor V.S. Rao said that the SRM-AP was established with a global vision of providing quality education and international exposure to the students of Andhra Pradesh.

The Minister distributed certificates and President’s scholarship up to ₹5 lakh to the students of 2022 batch, who started successful entrepreneurial ventures, obtained marquee placement offers and secured opportunities in higher studies in top global universities.

APSCHE Chairman Hemachandra Reddy and University Registrar R. Premkumar were also present on the occasion.