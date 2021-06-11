Forum urges Jagan to solve ‘panchagramalu’ issue

‘Allow owners to perform transactions on the lands in their possession’

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) has appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to allow owners in the Simhachalam panchagramalu to perform constructions and financial transactions on the lands in their possession to raise funds.

In a letter to the Chief Minister on Thursday, FDNA general secretary A. Aja Sarma recalled the promises made by Mr. Jagan before the elections on solving the long-pending issue. Though two committees were appointed by the YSR Congress Party government, no progress was made on the issue in the last two years. Now, the State government was saying that a decision on the issue would be based on the judgment of the court, he said.

Mr. Sarma noted that the court has not objected owners from performing financial transactions on their lands. The government should allow the transactions and also direct the Devasthanam authorities to produce the documents in their possession to the inquiry officers without any further delay. The government should fulfil its commitment to resolve the issue to win the trust of people, he said.