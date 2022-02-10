Forum releases Rayalaseema map with 10 districts

Rayalaseema Intellectual Forum has come up with proposal to divide the vast region into 10 districts, with a plea to the State government to respect the people’s sentiments and a suggestion to the opposition to come up with positive recommendations.

Forum convener M. Purushottham Reddy, Sri Venkateswara University professors G. Jayachandra Reddy, Prayaga, Krishnamohan Reddy and writer D. Masthanamma released the map here on Thursday, hinting that the ‘scientifically’ carved map would aid development in the region.

“The average district population in the State is around 20 lakh, but Rayalaseema and Prakasam have a population above the average. Similarly, the area is also 5,000 sq.km in other districts, but it is 9,000 to 10,000 sq.km in Rayalaseema. Hence we suggest 10 districts to ensure equitable distribution of population and resources”, Mr. Purushottham Reddy said..

The exercise would involve carving out of just three more districts headquartered at Madanapalle, Adoni and Pulivendula, without deviating much from the State’s original proposal. He suggested a district with Markapuram in Prakasam district, if need be. The forum had announced to send the proposal to the government as well as the opposition parties to ensure consensus.