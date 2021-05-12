Forum of Telugu NRI doctors joins fight against COVID-19

CHITTOOR

12 May 2021 22:18 IST

Besides donating essential equipment, it offers virtual guidance in critical cases

A U.S.-based forum of Telugu NRIs – Telugu Covid Task Force - USA (TCTF-USA) – has come forward to donate essential equipment such as pulse oxymeters, sanitisers, gloves, facemasks, PPE kits, and medicines for the COVID Care Centres (CCCs), besides adopting some of the mandals in Andhra Pradesh.

Deputy District Medical and Health Officer P. Ravi Raju told the media on Wednesday that the Boston-based forum, led by Telugu NRI doctors Saraswathi and Rudraraju, had sent the first consignment worth about ₹10 lakh and the same was distributed among the CCCs in Tirupati and Nagari.

“The forum has promised us to send several such consignments by emergency courier services in the the days to come,” Dr. Ravi Raju said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mandals adopted

The TCTF-USA also adopted five mandals of Vadamalapeta, Puttur, Nagari, Vijayapuram and Nindra in Chittoor district and five mandals of Thondangi, Draksharamam, Injaram, Peddapuram and Annavaram in East Godavari district.

“More number of medical personnel of the forum will be joining the fight against COVID-19 in several mandals of the State,” he said.

“Senior medical fraternity, who are members of the U.S. forum, will be in touch with the medical officers overseeing the COVID care operations in these mandals. The required equipment will be supplied to the medical and paramedical staff at the village level in these mandals. In case of critical cases, the medical team of the forum will the local staff through virtual sessions from the U.S.,” Dr. Ravi Raju said.

“Donation of pulse oximeters is very crucial as they help in monitoring the condition of patients in home isolation. In the second wave, we are witnessing several patients in home isolation suddenly collapsing due to fall in oxygen levels. We appeal for more such donations,” Dr. Ravi Raju said.