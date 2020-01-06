Forum demands construction of dams, reservoirs in Rayalaseema

While the Rayalaseema Vidyavantula Vedika (Intellectuals Forum) welcomed the move suggested by G.N. Rao Committee to decentralize development, they added that for its complete development, Rayalaseema should get its due in irrigation, industries, education and healthcare.

A meeting, organised by the forum, was held in Kurnool on Sunday, wherein they came to a resolution that the region requires more than just a Judicial Capital. Lawyers, student leaders and Rayalaseema Saanuneethi Samithi president Bojja Dasaradha Rami Reddy attended the event.

They demanded construction of various irrigation projects, like Gundrevula reservoir, expansion of existing canal systems and farm canals from Tungabhadra Dam to solve the water problems of the region, and also immediate release of funds for these.

Akin to committees set up for resolution on the State capital issue, they said a committee must be set up to identify the issues in Rayalaseema and suggest solutions.

The forum also demanded that the government make sure that governance is properly decentralised, and added that the smaller outfits of executive and legislature must also be set up in Rayalaseema.