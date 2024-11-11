Forum alleges injustice to North Andhra region in Budget

The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) on November 11 (Monday) alleged injustice to the North Andhra region in the allocations made in the Budget for the financial year 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav in the Legislative Assembly.

In a statement, FDNA general secretary A. Aja Sarma said it was unfortunate that the Budget had no mention of “saving the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP)“ though people of the region were waging relentless struggles for its continuation in the public sector.

The announcement of industrial policies, without safeguarding the VSP, was nothing but cheating the people, he alleged.

There was no mention of Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project. It was said that there was a plan to construct an offshore project on the Mahendratanaya. But, this was an old proposal, he said. There was no mention of the Jhanjavathi, Taraka Ramatheertha Sagar and other projects, which had been pending for long, Mr. Sarma added.

Referring to the allocation of ₹16,705 crore for water resources, Mr. Sarma said it would be wrong to think that the entire amount was for water projects. The amount included staff salaries and administrative expenditure, he observed.

In the previous Budget, ₹11,908 crore was allocated for the water projects. Despite making similar allocations in the last 10 years, not a single project was completed, he said.

Bifurcation promises

“The government seems to have not taken note of the special package for development of the backward North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions, operationalisation of the new railway zone, Vizag Metro Rail project, tribal and other universities, all which have been promised in the A.P. State Reorganisation Act, 2014,” Mr. Sarma said.

“These projects are being delayed by the Union government, which is why they failed to find a place in the Budget,” he alleged.