FORTO plans agitation over PRC recommendations

Vizianagaram

17 January 2022 23:21 IST

The Forum of Registered Teachers’ Organisations’ State president Karanam Harikrishna and general secretary Samala Simhachalam on Monday announced that FORTO would take up a three-phased agitation to achieve 30% fitment and continuation of HRA slabs.

All the teachers will wear black badges on January 19 and 20 as part of the agitation. The association members will give representations to officials on January 24 to step up pressure on the government over PRC recommendations. Protests have been planned at all 13 district collectors’ offices on January 29.

In a press release, Mr. Simhachalam said that all the members of the organisations were disappointed with the recommendation of 23% fitment in PRC and it was the lowest in the last five decades. “The Telangana government fixed 36% fitment in spite of its financial difficulties. At least 30% fitment is needed for A.P. employees who are striving hard to implement the government policies and schemes. The teachers are taking overload of work with Nadu-Nedu programme and implementation of National Education Policy. They should be given adequate salary for their dedicated work and cope with the rising inflation,” said Mr. Simhachalam.