Fortnight-long cleanliness drive begins at Vijayawada railway station

September 16, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional railway manager Narendra A. Patil taking part in the cleanliness drive on the premises of Vijayawada railway station on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Divisional railway manager (DRM-Vijayawada) Narendra A. Patil said every person should shun single-use plastic products and switch to cloth, paper or jute bags.

Speaking after kicking off a fortnight-long cleanliness drive titled ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa–Swachhata Pakhwada’ on the premises of Vijayawada railway station on Saturday (September 16), the DRM said, “Every person should do their bit to make the country and the Indian Railways clean and green.”

The DRM later advised officers and staff to together pledge 100 hoursa week to clean the station premises, offices and public spaces and also to ensure that the ban on single-use plastic products was implemented to the letter.

He commended the Bharat Scouts and Guides for voluntarily taking part in the campaign and thanked the railway men, house-keeping staff for keeping the station premises clean. 

Later, a plantation drive, a free medical camp for the staff, Nukkad Natak and an awareness rally were held at the station. Cloth bags were distributed to passengers on the occasion.

The fortnight drive, ending on October 2, would see a host of activities, including cleanliness dialog with public and community day.

