Fortified rice to be distributed in all districts through PDS, says AP Food Commission Chairman

November 17, 2022 07:15 am | Updated 07:15 am IST - ELURU

T. Appala Naidu

Andhra Pradesh State Food Commission Chairman Ch. Vijaya Prathap Reddy, on November 16 (Wednesday), announced that the State government would distribute fortified rice to all districts through Public Distribution System (PDS) from April 2023.

Mr. Reddy said, “The fortified rice is being distributed in the seven districts under the PDS and will be supplied to all districts from next April”.

The Commission concluded its two-day inspection of the implementation of the Mid-Day Meal Programme in government welfare hostels in the Godavari region. He observed that there is a general lack of awareness about fortified rice among people.

Eluru Joint Collector P. Arun Babu has directed the officials to focus on the issues raised by the Commission.

