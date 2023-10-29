Fort City glitters as Vizianagaram utsav begins

October 29, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The colourful start of the three-day Vizianagaram utsav on Sunday turned the Fort City a sight to behold. This official festival is being organised on the sidelines of Pyditalli Ammavari Sirimanotsavam to be celebrated on October 31.

Traditional dance performances were organised at Ananda Gajapathi Kalakshetram, enthralling the audience. The science fair; the stamp and coin exhibition; and the art gallery set up in the illuminated fort caught the attention of many.

A flower show was organised on the Music College premises. Harikatha, Burrakatha and other programmes were organised on Gurajada Kalabharati premises.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana visited the venues and inaugurated a handicraft mela near the Balaji Junction. Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi, Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok and other officials were present.