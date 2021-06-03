Fort city falls silent well before noon

Police crackdown on curfew violators brings about a dramatic change

With the police deciding to implement the curfew timings strictly, the city witnessed a dramatic change in the traffic situation on Thursday, in sharp contrast to what was seen a day before. The usual buzz was missing and the roads wore a deserted look as early as 11.30 a.m. with people reaching home well before the curfew hours started. It was only the police personnel who were seen moving around.

The people who used to move in a relaxed manner between 12 noon and 1.30 p.m. had a bitter experience for the last couple of days. Despite facing criticism for closing all the roads after 12 noon, the police decided to be stringent in implementation of the rules to control the spread of coronavirus.

Till Wednesday, the shops and establishments in almost all markets remained open even after 12 noon. Even if some were closed by noon, staff of the shops and customers used to take one hour to reach their homes. All sorts of vehicles continued to be on the roads even up to 2 p.m. Three Lamp junction, Clock Tower-PW Market area, Kanyakaparameswari temple junction, MG Road and other places had normal traffic movement even beyond the stipulated hours.

SP’s orders

However, things changed after Superintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari reviewed the curfew situation and made it clear that the curfew timings would be strictly adhered to.

“People should make arrangements to complete their work before 12 noon. We have no other option except to book cases on violators of curfew rules. At the same time, we have directed the personnel not to be rude in dealing with the public,” said Ms. Raja Kumari.

DSP (Traffic) L. Mohana Rao urged representatives of NGOs to obtain prior permission for distribution of food packets to needy people during curfew hours.