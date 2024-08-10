Formulate plans to check crimes against children, A.P. High Court Chief Justice suggests Juvenile Justice Committee

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing concern over the increasing crimes against children and differently-abled persons in Andhra Pradesh, High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur has suggested that the Juvenile Justice Committee (JJC) should formulate plans using technology to check such offences.

Addressing the Annual State-level Stakeholders Conference (TASSC-2024) on the protection of children living with disabilities, in Guntur on August 10 (Saturday), Justice Thakur suggested that the JJC members should analyse the data available with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and formulate plans accrodingly.

The conference focused on the children in conflict with the law and those in need of care and protection.

Referring to the NCRB report, Justice Thakur said 1,004 cases booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were reported in Andhra Pradesh in 2023. “Analysis of the data relating to victims, places where the offences were committed (schools, colleges, houses or private places) and socio-economic conditions of the offenders and victims will provide an insight into the pattern of crimes and this will help the police check such offenses,” he said.

“Crimes against the children are increasing because they are innocent and vulnerable,” he said.

Around 45% of the total crimes against children registered are related to kidnapping and abduction. The crimes against children witnessed an increase of 7.5% when compared to that of previous years and it is disturbing, he said.

‘More awareness needed’

“Despite the provision of stringent punishment in the POCSO Act and other laws, crimes against children are increasing. We need to create more awareness among the masses. Protection of child rights is a responsibility of every citizen,” said Justice Thankur.

The conference was organised by the Juvenile Justice Committee of Andhra Pradesh High Court, in association with the Department for Women, Children, Differently Abled and Senior Citizens of the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

High Court Judges including Justice G. Narendra (JJC Chairperson ), Justice V.R.K. Krupa Sagar (member of JJC), Justice M. Kiranmayee (JJC member), Guntur Collector S. Nagalakshmi among others participated in the programme.

