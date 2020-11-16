Formula 3 racing track getting ready in Andhra Prdesh

ANANTAPUR

16 November 2020 01:09 IST

FIA recognition sought for the 3.4-km circuit coming up as part of a 219-acre resort under development in Anantapur

A Formula Three (F3) racing track is getting ready at Kotapalli of Tankallu mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district.

The 3.4-km track will be one of the country’s key attractions, similar to the Buddh International Circuit, India’s only Formula One (F1) circuit located at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, and the 3.74-km track located at Irungattukottai near Chennai.

Regional Director (Tourism) B. Eswariah told The Hindu that Bengaluru-based Nidhi Marque One Motors was developing the facility on a 219-acre area, where there would be a resort along with the F3 track, for which recognition would be sought from The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).

Advertising

Advertising

Dual purpose

The racing track will also be used by the automobile manufacturers for testing purposes. The F3 restricts the speed of the cars to 250 kmph, but it will have all the trappings such as straights and high-speed corners, along with an elevation of up to 40 metres.

“With its proximity to the Bengaluru airport and a number of motor sport enthusiasts in the metropolis, the ₹100-crore resort, planned with a wellness centre and a golf course on 50 acres, is bound to bring a large number of tourists,” Mr. Eswaraiah said. An amusement park would be developed in the second phase, and the project would employ 150 to 200 people from the district, he said.

The Tourism Department has submitted a proposal to the Central government to give its nod for the Rayalaseema Heritage Circuit in Anantapur-Kurnool-Kadapa districts. The circuit proposes to cover Lepakshi and Tadipatri temples, Penukonda and Gooty forts in Anantapur; Belum Caves, Mahanandi and Ahobilam in Kurnool district, and Gandikota fort and canyon in Kadapa.

Tourist potential

With the Orvakal airport getting ready for commercial operations, a proposal to build a hotel with 5-star facilities in the PPP mode is also on the anvil at the Rock Garden, for which Expression of Interest (EoI) has been called for from the prospective developers.

Another large project proposed is the development of the Madakasira Tank as a tourist destination with a boating facility. With the Ratnagiri fort and the seventh century Hymavathi temples in close proximity, the Department expects to attract good crowd.