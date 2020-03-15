Former ZP chairperson Swati Rani joins YSRCP

Former Zilla Parishad chairperson and TDP senior leader Sobha Swati Rani and her husband Ganesh joined YSR Congress Party in the presence of Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy in Visakhapatnam.
Their resignations from TDP have come across as a big jolt for the party members ahead of the local body elections. Ms.Swati Rani had contested for Parliamentary seat in Araku seat and Assembly seat in Saluru in 2014 elections.
However, TDP high command has not considered her request. After the poll debacle, she was not actively participating in TDP activities. Now, she joined YSRCP saying that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s schemes were widely accepted by all sections of the society and it was the reason for her joining the party.
