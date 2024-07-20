Former YSRCP MLA visits Tadipatri to submit sureties

Tension ensued in the constituency when former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Ketireddy Peddareddy arrived in Tadipatri on Saturday morning.

Andhra Pradesh High Court had granted conditional bail to Mr. Peddareddy, who had been arrested in connection to the attack on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Suryamuni and the clashes during polling.

In this light, the former MLA had to travel from Anantapur to Tadipatri police station to submit sureties. As he arrived in Tadipatri, the police were alerted due to his absence from the constituency for the past two months, following the riots that occurred on polling day, May 13.

Municipal Chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy had warned that Mr. Peddareddy would face repercussions if he came to Tadipatri. Following the submission of sureties, he was promptly taken back to Anantapur without being detained in Tadipatri.