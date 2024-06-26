Former YSRCP MLA Pinnelli arrested in Narasaraopet after HC dismisses his anticipatory bail pleas

The Palnadu police arrested the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy on June 26 (Wednesday) in cases related to the breaking of an EVM (Electronic Voting Machine) at the Palvaigate polling station in the Macherla Assembly constituency on the polling day on May 13 and for allegedly inciting violence.

After being arrested in Narasaraopet, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy was taken to the office of the Superintendent of Police and was to be produced before the district court later.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy has been reporting to the district police daily ever since he was enlarged on an interim bail. He was charged with instigating an attack on a TDP worker, Namburi Seshagiri Rao, when the latter tried to stop him while he was leaving the booth after breaking the EVM. The accused had also reportedly threatened a woman at the same polling station and was said to be involved in another attack on a police officer.

Earlier in the day, the High Court dismissed the petitions filed by Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy for an anticipatory bail thereby paving the way for his arrest. It granted interim protection to Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy till June 5 whereas the counting of votes was done a day before (June 4) and the cases have since remained to be finally adjudicated.

