Former YSRCP MLA arrested in POCSO case

Former Kodumuru MLA of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Jaradoddi Sudhakar Reddy, was arrested by the Kurnool police on July 4 (Thursday) in a case registered under the POCSO Act.

About two months ago, a video showing a minor girl being sexually harassed had gone viral on social media. A relative of the girl then filed a complaint, and the police registered a case under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act but no action was initiated immediately.

A private arbitration was allegedly organised to settle the issue. After the private meeting reportedly failed to resolve the matter, the girl approached the police alleging sexual harassment by the former MLA.

The former MLA was detained in the morning in connection with this case.

The former MLA was taken to the Orvakal mandal police station for further investigation. It is expected that the police will produce him before the designated court after a medical examination at the Government General Hospital in Kurnool.

Public groups in the combined Kurnool district expressed their anger at the former MLA, stating that he had acted improperly while holding a constitutional post.

