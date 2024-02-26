GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former YSRCP leader to join TDP, contest from Narasaraopet

February 26, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu

Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu | Photo Credit: File Photo

Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, who resigned from both the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Narasaraopet Lok Sabha Constituency recently, announced that he is going to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) shortly. 

Urging the Palnadu district public to vote for him once again via a press release, Mr. Devarayalu, maintained that he is going to contest from the Narasaraopet Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 General Elections. He said that over the past five years, the people of the district have trusted him, thus he strives to implement various projects like Varikapudisala Lift Irrigation and others.

Moreover, he said that he has certain plans to ensure drinking and irrigation water facilities for every household and village in the Constituency and that he would attempt to bring the Krishna water to each individual in the district.

