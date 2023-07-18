Former YSR MLA suffers snake bite at Chirala

July 18, 2023 06:29 am | Updated 06:29 am IST - GUNTUR

YSR Congress Party leader and former MLA of Chirala Assembly Constituency Amanchi Krishna Mohan suffered a snake bite on Monday at around 7 p.m., while he was walking in Chirala town. As soon as he realised it, he rushed to the Chirala Area Hospital in Bapatla district, where the doctors administered first aid.

P. Subhashini, Superintendent of Chirala Area Hospital, said that they started infusing anti snake venom immediately, as soon as he reached the hospital.

The Superintendent further explained that Mr. Krishna Mohan did not show any neurotoxic symptoms. He was stable and walked after the treatment, she added. It is believed that he was bitten by a variant of krait snake.

Dr. Subhashini said that even though he was doing well, he needed to be kept under observation for 24 hours.

After the primary treatment at the Chirala hospital, Mr. Krishna Mohan went to Manipal Hospital near Vijayawada for better treatment.