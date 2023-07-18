HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former YSR MLA suffers snake bite at Chirala

July 18, 2023 06:29 am | Updated 06:29 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party leader and former MLA of Chirala Assembly Constituency Amanchi Krishna Mohan suffered a snake bite on Monday at around 7 p.m., while he was walking in Chirala town. As soon as he realised it, he rushed to the Chirala Area Hospital in Bapatla district, where the doctors administered first aid.

P. Subhashini, Superintendent of Chirala Area Hospital, said that they started infusing anti snake venom immediately, as soon as he reached the hospital.

The Superintendent further explained that Mr. Krishna Mohan did not show any neurotoxic symptoms. He was stable and walked after the treatment, she added.  It is believed that he was bitten by a variant of krait snake.

Dr. Subhashini said that even though he was doing well, he needed to be kept under observation for 24 hours.

After the primary treatment at the Chirala hospital, Mr. Krishna Mohan went to Manipal Hospital near Vijayawada for better treatment.

Related Topics

Vijayawada

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.