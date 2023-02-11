Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu urges students not to vote for ‘unruly elements’

February 11, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has urged the youth not to vote for “unruly elements” who create a ruckus in the legislative bodies after getting elected.

After inaugurating the AICTE Idea Lab at SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram on February 11 (Saturday), Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said that some elected representatives had made it a habit to reduce the Parliament and Assembly sessions into slanging matches, breaking the mikes and resorting to unruly behaviour. Such people were dangerous to democracy, he warned, telling the students not to waste their votes on such politicians.

Recalling his association with Bhimavaram, he said he was fond of the cuisine of this place.

He complimented the college management for establishing the institution in a rural area and said students here should conduct research that could benefit the local farmers and villagers. However, he admitted that villages had not yet achieved the scale of development the Government wanted them to.

Technology had progressed by leaps and bounds across the world, and India had kept pace with the developments. He said students should look beyond scores and ranks and learn their lessons to gain knowledge. Students were the hope and future of the nation. They should aim high, work sincerely to achieve their goals, and avoid social ills like corruption. “Government alone can’t do everything. Students should play an active role in cleanliness drives like ‘Swach Bharat’.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu gave students certificates for outstanding performance in various fields and went around the college campus.

The college president Sagi Prasada Raju presided over the meeting. Secretary and Correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma, vice-presidents P. Krishnamraju Gokaraju Ramaraju and Sagi Vithal Rangaraju, governing body member K. Vijayanarsimha Raju, Principal M. Jagapathi Raju and others were present on occasion.