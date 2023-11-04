HamberMenu
Former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu offers prayers at Tirumala temple

November 04, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma reddy presenting ‘laddu prasadam’ to former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, at Tirumala on Saturday.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma reddy presenting ‘laddu prasadam’ to former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, at Tirumala on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, said that he had prayed to Lord Venkateswara to bestow strength and courage, particularly on those leaders who are engaged in transforming the country into a powerful nation in the world.

Exuding confidence that the country would soon turn into a powerful nation, he said that he also prayed for the prosperity of the people and the establishment of peace on the planet.

Speaking to the media after praying at the hill temple here on Saturday, Naidu said he had pledged not to speak on politics or comment anything politically after having relinquished the coveted post, and that was abiding by his vow to date.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu, who had his head tonsured along with his wife Usha Naidu following the age-old tradition, said he had come to the sacred shrine along with his family members as he always does every year and was elated after darshan of the deity.

Earlier, TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy formally called on Mr. Venkaiah Naidu at his guest house and honoured him with a shawl and also presented books authored by the famous poet Srirangam Srinivasa Rao.

