Former vice-chancellor of Andhra University Y.C. Simhadri dead

22 May 2021 14:07 IST

Former vice-chancellor of Andhra University Yedla C. Simhadri (80) died of COVID-19 related complications, here on Saturday.

Apart from serving as vice-chancellor of Andhra University, he also served as vice-chancellor of Banaras Hindu University, Patna University and Acharya Nagarjuna University.

He obtained his PG degree in Social Work and degree in Law from Andhra University. He also obtained a PG degree in criminology and sociology from Indiana State University and Ph.D in sociology from Case Western Reserve University. He completed his post-doctoral research from Commonwealth Institute.

He started his teaching career in the 1980s as professor in the department of sociology, Andhra University.

He was the 13th vice-chancellor of AU and served from 2002 to 2005.

Later, he joined BJP and was active in the party’s activities. His experience and advice will be missed in the party. Despite his age he was very active and participated in all programmes, said BJP District President M. Raveendra.

Vice-Chancellor of AU PVGD Prasad Reddy and other staff members expressed their condolences.

The final rites will be performed at his native village Gurajau Lanka in East Godavari district, on Saturday evening.