ADVERTISEMENT

Former Union Minister Killi Kruparani terms YSRCP’s defeat beauty of democracy

Published - June 04, 2024 06:36 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister Killi Kruparani on Tuesday termed the YSRCP’s defeat the beauty of democracy as people proved that they would bluntly reject any leader who would act like a dictator. Referring to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, she alleged that he had ignored all democratic principles and disrespected all senior leaders. Ms. Kruparani resigned from the YSRCP just before the elections and contested on a Congress ticket unsuccessfully from Tekkali. She hailed the revival of Congress in many states and INDIA bloc’s decent performance in the general elections. She said the Congress would have a bright future in Andhra Pradesh, too, in near future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US