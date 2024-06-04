Former Union Minister Killi Kruparani terms YSRCP’s defeat beauty of democracy

Former Union Minister Killi Kruparani on Tuesday termed the YSRCP’s defeat the beauty of democracy as people proved that they would bluntly reject any leader who would act like a dictator. Referring to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, she alleged that he had ignored all democratic principles and disrespected all senior leaders. Ms. Kruparani resigned from the YSRCP just before the elections and contested on a Congress ticket unsuccessfully from Tekkali. She hailed the revival of Congress in many states and INDIA bloc’s decent performance in the general elections. She said the Congress would have a bright future in Andhra Pradesh, too, in near future.