Andhra Pradesh

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan rebuts BJP claim

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Sunday refuted the claim made by the BJP on the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and insisted that it was the Congress that provided 27% reservation that helped uplifting the community.

It was at the behest of the Congress that reservations were implemented in national educational institutions to provide OBCs access to higher education, he said.

On the Ramatheertham episode, Dr. Mohan called it a ploy by the BJP to disturb communal harmony. After Ayodhya, the saffron party resorted to creating a rift by drawing controversial symbols on a wall at Tirumala, and now the desecration at Ramatheertham, he alleged.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2021 12:06:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/former-union-minister-chinta-mohan-rebuts-bjp-claim/article33489026.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY