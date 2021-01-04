Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan rebuts BJP claim

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Sunday refuted the claim made by the BJP on the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and insisted that it was the Congress that provided 27% reservation that helped uplifting the community.

It was at the behest of the Congress that reservations were implemented in national educational institutions to provide OBCs access to higher education, he said.

On the Ramatheertham episode, Dr. Mohan called it a ploy by the BJP to disturb communal harmony. After Ayodhya, the saffron party resorted to creating a rift by drawing controversial symbols on a wall at Tirumala, and now the desecration at Ramatheertham, he alleged.