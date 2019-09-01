Former TTD member slams cut in funding

Former Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) Board member A.V. Ramana criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for ordering a reduction in funds for the construction of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Amaravati from ₹136 crore sanctioned by the previous government to just ₹30 crore now.

“It is strange that the budget was reduced with the reason being stated that not many people would visit the temple given its location. I wonder why Mr. Jagan built such massive homes for himself in Hyderabad and Amaravati given the small number of his family members?” Mr. Ramana said on Twitter.