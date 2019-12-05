Former TTD board member joins BJP

Former TTD Trust Board member O.V. Ramana joined the BJP in the presence of its State in-charge J.P. Nadda in New Delhi recently.

A confidante of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, he had earlier served as the general secretary of the Janata Dal (Secular).

Later, he joined the YSRCP, where he was elevated to the rank of its official spokesperson.

However, he has been maintaining distance from the party for over an year.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Ramana said his aim was to serve the party that had the nation’s development as its sole agenda.

Stating that Mr. Gowda was aware of his decision to join the BJP, Mr. Ramana said that his personal relations with the Gowda family would have no bearing on his political career.

State BJP general secretary G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, secretary Kola Anand and district president B. Chandra Reddy were present.