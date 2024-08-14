Former TDP sarpanch hacked to death in Kurnool

A former sarpanch of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was hacked to death in the early hours of Wednesday.

Vakiti Srinivasulu (45) was killed by his rivals at Hosuru village in Pattikonda constituency, which is represented by TDP’s K.E. Syam Babu.

Reports suggest that the miscreants had thrown chilli powder in his eyes and repeatedly attacked him with rods and sickles, killing him on the spot. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Srinivasa Reddy, who rushed to the spot on hearing about the incident, spoke to the people in the vicinity to gather information.

He later told the media that some unidentified miscreants had attacked him when he had come out of his house.

Hearing the news, Mr. Syam Babu also reached the spot and demanded the police to render justice to the family of the deceased. The TDP leader recalled his closeness with Srinivasulu and the role he had played in ensuring his victory in the recently-concluded general elections.

Kurnool Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Bindu Madhav has formed special teams to probe the case following the tragic incident..

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary and IT, Electronics and Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh took to ‘X’ to condemn the murder and blamed it on YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) activists. He said the YSRCP leadership and activists had not learnt a lesson in spite of the humiliating defeat meted out to the party in the elections.