Andhra Pradesh

Former TDP MP Rayapati says not connected with the CBI raids

Rayapati Sambasiva Rao

Rayapati Sambasiva Rao  

more-in

Clarifies that the CEO takes care of his company affairs, and has no thoughts on switching parties

Former Member of Parliament Rayapati Sambasiva Rao on Thursday distanced himself with the multiple CBI raids conducted on his offices and residences.

Speaking to the media Mr. Rayapati said he does not visit his office on a regular basis. “It is my CEO who takes care of the company affairs and hence I am no way connected with the issue,” he clarified.

Multiple CBI teams had on Wednesday carried out searches at his offices and residences in Guntur and Hyderabad.

Nothing incriminating found

When asked to comment, Mr. Rayapati said the CBI officials had come and carried out inspections at his offices and residences and left as they reportedly did not find anything incriminating. “Moreover I was not present when the raids were carried out,” he said.

He replied in the negative when asked if he would switch his loyalty to another political party. “For the present I don’t have any such thoughts,” he quipped.

Mr. Rayapati owns Jayalakshmi Group of companies based in Guntur whose business interests span across tobacco, yarn, spices, road construction and power generation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2020 12:25:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/former-tdp-mp-rayapati-says-he-is-unconnected-with-the-cbi-raids/article30458226.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY