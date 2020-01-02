Former TDP MP Rayapati says not connected with the CBI raids

Former Member of Parliament Rayapati Sambasiva Rao on Thursday distanced himself with the multiple CBI raids conducted on his offices and residences.

Speaking to the media Mr. Rayapati said he does not visit his office on a regular basis. “It is my CEO who takes care of the company affairs and hence I am no way connected with the issue,” he clarified.

Multiple CBI teams had on Wednesday carried out searches at his offices and residences in Guntur and Hyderabad.

Nothing incriminating found

When asked to comment, Mr. Rayapati said the CBI officials had come and carried out inspections at his offices and residences and left as they reportedly did not find anything incriminating. “Moreover I was not present when the raids were carried out,” he said.

He replied in the negative when asked if he would switch his loyalty to another political party. “For the present I don’t have any such thoughts,” he quipped.

Mr. Rayapati owns Jayalakshmi Group of companies based in Guntur whose business interests span across tobacco, yarn, spices, road construction and power generation.