Former TDP MP K. Narayana, MLA B. Prasad booked for staging protest

November 23, 2022 12:00 pm | Updated 12:00 pm IST

Many TDP activists were booked along with the leaders for staging protest and ‘criticising the State government’.

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Penamaluru MLA, Bode Prasad during a rally Vijayawada. File photo | Photo Credit: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

The Krishna district police on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 registered a case against former Machilipatnam Parliament Member, Konakalla Narayana, Penamaluru MLA, Bode Prasad and others for creating nuisance by organising ‘Idemi Kharma’ programme at Yenamalakuduru village.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, along with hundreds of party activists staged a dharna at the under construction bridge at Yanamalakuduru village on Tuesday. They allege that the bridge across Bandar canal remained incomplete due to the negligence of the government and demanded to restart the works immediately.

Gannavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K. Vijay Paul on Wednesday, said the Penamaluru police registered a case against the former MP, MLA and their followers on various sections for creating traffic jam, creating nuisance and for criticising the government by using abusive language.

“However, no arrests have been made, and the Penamaluru police are trying to identify the persons, who participated in the protest through video footages and photographs,” the DSP said.

